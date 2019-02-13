Enrollment Decline Slows at the University of Montana

Winter view of the "U" - University of Montana, Missoula. Drew Hollinger

MISSOULA — Enrollment continues to decline at the University of Montana but the decline has slowed.

The university counted 10,644 students for the spring 2019 semester. That is down 2.9 percent from the fall semester.

Undergraduate enrollment at UM’s central mountain campus stands at 6,196, with graduate student enrollment at 2,667. Missoula College has 1,781 students.

However, the college noted that the rate of students staying at the university from fall to spring semester increased 1.7 percent.

UM President Seth Bodnar says the university has been working to improve student services across the institution with the goal of reducing the number of students who drop out before graduation.

Last year, UM began a review and overhaul of its student support systems and organizational structure.

