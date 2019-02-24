Snow Expected for Large Part of Montana

BILLINGS — Winter storm warnings and advisories have been posted for a large part of Montana.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter storm warning through Monday for an area of the central and southern part of the state that includes Billings, Helena, Livingston, Great Falls and West Yellowstone.

Up to 16 inches (40.6 centimeters) of snow could fall with higher amounts in the mountain areas and bitter wind chills are expected.

A winter weather advisory was posted for areas that include Missoula, Butte, Havre and Miles City.

