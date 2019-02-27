Skier Killed in Avalanche in Southwestern Montana

BOZEMAN — Authorities say a 36-year-old skier from Bozeman was killed in an avalanche in southwestern Montana.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the man, whose name has not been released, was caught in the slide on the west side of the Bridger Range on Tuesday afternoon. Two other skiers saw the avalanche start and were able to quickly find the victim and start CPR before first responders arrived.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center rated the Bridger, Northern Gallatin and Northern Madison ranges as considerable for avalanche danger on wind-loaded slopes and moderate on all other slopes.

No other information was released.

