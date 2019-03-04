Firefighters Douse Blaze at Kalispell Motel

Firefighters quickly doused a fire at a Kalispell hotel on March 2.

According to Fire Chief Dave Dedman, the Kalispell Fire Department received a report of a fire at the Blue and White Motel shortly after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found a fire in the attic of a multi-room building. The fire was contained and no one was injured.

According to officials, the cause of the fire “electrical in origin.” Evergreen Fire Department, Kalispell Police Department and Northwestern Energy all responded to the blaze.

