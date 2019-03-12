8:17 a.m. A Whitefish man said someone was trying to scam him but he wasn’t exactly sure how.

10:45 a.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that someone got a four-wheeler stuck on his property.

1:57 p.m. A Kalispell child called 911.

3:33 p.m. A local man said someone was trying to blackmail him.

3:59 p.m. A dog was chasing ducks in the park.

4:26 p.m. A dog was on the loose in Kalispell.

6:32 p.m. Two Kalispell teens were sending each other inappropriate photos and now one of them is threatening to send the photos to mutual friends unless they are paid $100.

7:48 p.m. Someone in Nebraska accidentally called law enforcement in Kalispell.

8:38 p.m. A Marion man was shooting at elk.

10:42 p.m. A Kalispell man was “high as a kite and causing a ruckus.”