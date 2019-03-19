Explore: Walk Through Time Guided Hike

Montana State Parks and Flathead Lake State Park is hosting a “Walk Through Time” guided hike at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Wayfarers in Bigfork.

Join rangers on a hike that explores the park and discover the fascinating history of the land.

Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, bring a water bottle, and be prepared for changing weather conditions. This hike will be 1.5 miles.

The event costs $4 per person or $10 per family. Call the Flathead Lake Ranger Station at 406-837-3041 with any questions.