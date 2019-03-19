The House of S&M Restaurant Opens in Downtown Kalispell

A new restaurant specializing in Mexican food had its grand opening in downtown Kalispell on March 17. The House of S&M, which already had a popular food truck, has now added a brick-and-mortar location at 7 First Ave. E. in Kalispell.

The executive chef at the restaurant was trained at Le Cordon Bleu and had a previous career catering large events. Unique flavors offered by the food truck will now be available at its new kitchen.

Along with tacos and burritos, the restaurant menu includes avocado rolls, chicken and waffles and breakfast on a stick, which features a bacon stick coated with fried pancake batter.

The restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also provide catering. For more information, visit The House of S&M’s Facebook page.