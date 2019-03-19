9:23 a.m. A Hungry Horse woman called to report a scam.

10:03 a.m. A Kalispell dog was jumping over a fence again.

10:09 a.m. A truck carrying cardboard was losing its load.

11:33 a.m. A man in shorts was harassing people in a parking lot.

11:54 a.m. Someone pocket dialed 911.

12:38 p.m. A Somers landlord reportedly shut off their tenant’s water in a passive-aggressive way to get them to move.

12:50 p.m. A Bigfork man called to see what he should do with the meth lab he found in his new house.

2:56 p.m. A Kalispell man discovered that someone else was living on his property.

3:08 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman called 911 because her cat bit her while she was trimming its claws.

3:33 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because they lost $700 the day before and they wanted to know if anyone had turned it in. No one had.

4:42 p.m. A dog was harassing people who were trying to shovel their driveway in Hungry Horse.

4:50 p.m. A car was stolen in Somers.

5:32 p.m. A dog wouldn’t leave a Kalispell woman’s front porch.

8:47 p.m. A man in Somers reported that he was almost hit by a car.

8:54 p.m. A man defecated near someone’s house.

8:55 p.m. A Kalispell resident apparently called 911 by mistake. When the dispatcher called back to make sure that everything was OK, the resident was reluctant to give too much information and asked, “How do I know you’re the real 911?”

9:28 p.m. Barking dog.

10:32 p.m. A dog was missing.

10:36 p.m. A Kalispell man was having problems with his phone so he decided to call 911 to see if that worked. It did.

11:46 p.m. A suspicious mini van was rolling through Columbia Falls.