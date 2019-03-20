Flathead Grad Helps Miles City Community College to Record-Setting Season

Kylee Meredith, left, and Cadie Williams battle for a loose ball. Flathead defeated Glacier 39-34 during the crosstown game on Feb. 23, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Former Bravette Kylee Meredith and the Miles City Community College Pioneers saw their historic season come to an end at the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament with a 65-47 loss to Walters State (Tennessee) Community College on March 18 in Lubbock, Texas.

The Pioneers were 30-0 during the regular season and won the Region XIII and District D championships to reach the NJCAA tournament for the first time since 1990. Miles City finished the season 33-1.

Meredith, a sophomore, played in all 34 games for the Pioneers and made two starts this season, averaging 8.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. A 2017 Flathead grad, Meredith was an All-Western AA conference second-team pick on the basketball court as a senior and was also an outstanding softball player, earning honorable mention all-conference accolades as a junior.

MCCC recently announced it would be starting a softball program beginning with the 2019-20 academic year, and Meredith plans to remain in school and compete for the Pioneers in softball during the spring of 2020.