When: Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: flyfilmtour.com

The only Flathead showing of the acclaimed Fly Fishing Film Tour will feature remarkable films from around the world. The evening will benefit Casting for Recovery and includes raffle prizes from YETI, Costa, Patagonia, Fishpond and Orvis. Tickets are $12 at Lary’s Fly & Supply in Columbia Falls or $15 online and at the door.