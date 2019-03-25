Law Enforcement Warns Public of Scammers Raising Money for Injured Trooper

Law enforcement agencies in western Montana are warning the public about a scammer saying they are raising funds for the Montana Highway Patrolman who was shot near Missoula earlier this month.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s office, a woman reported on March 21 that she received a call from someone who said they were collecting funds for Trooper Wade Palmer’s family. When the woman pushed for additional information, the man hung up.

“Unfortunately, there are people out there who take advantage of these situations,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page. “If you are willing to give, please only give to reputable organizations. These people are looking for some quick cash, don’t give them yours.”

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said if anyone in Northwest Montana receives a suspicious call from someone raising money for Palmer to promptly call the sheriff’s office at (406) 758-5585.

Palmer was shot early on March 15 in one of two related shootings in which a man died and two others were injured. The suspect in those shootings, Johnathan Bertsch, has been charged with homicide and attempted homicide. Palmer remains hospitalized in Salt Lake City.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, two GoFundMe pages have been approved by the Palmer family, one is run by Kristin Kilpela and the other by Danielle Greenland.

Trooper Wade Palmer Benefit Account at First Interstate Bank: Deposits can be made at any branch or by mailing a check to 2500 N. Reserve St. Missoula, MT. 59808.