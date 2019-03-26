Animal Problems

6:57 a.m. A deer was hit by a car.
7:44 a.m. A horse was standing in the middle of a road in Whitefish.
9:06 a.m. A Whitefish man reported that he got bitten during a disagreement with his dog.
9:37 a.m. A dog named Buster wandered into a Columbia Falls home.
9:39 a.m. A stray cat bit a Kalispell man.
10:09 a.m. Someone was seen speeding up Blacktail Road.
1:43 p.m. A man was shooting a gun in a trailer park.
2:53 p.m. A child accidentally called 911.
3:25 p.m. A dog has been barking “non-stop” in Kalispell.
4:10 p.m. A man was flagging down a school bus so he could get his kid.
6:07 p.m. A man ran out of a store with a chainsaw.
8:24 p.m. Lake County called to see if Flathead County had any room in its jail. It did not.
10:22 p.m. Someone was driving through a Bigfork neighborhood and slowly shining a light into various homes.
10:42 p.m. A TV reporter called to see if anyone wanted to chat about the avalanche reported on Big Mountain earlier in the day.