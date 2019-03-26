Animal Problems

6:57 a.m. A deer was hit by a car.

7:44 a.m. A horse was standing in the middle of a road in Whitefish.

9:06 a.m. A Whitefish man reported that he got bitten during a disagreement with his dog.

9:37 a.m. A dog named Buster wandered into a Columbia Falls home.

9:39 a.m. A stray cat bit a Kalispell man.

10:09 a.m. Someone was seen speeding up Blacktail Road.

1:43 p.m. A man was shooting a gun in a trailer park.

2:53 p.m. A child accidentally called 911.

3:25 p.m. A dog has been barking “non-stop” in Kalispell.

4:10 p.m. A man was flagging down a school bus so he could get his kid.

6:07 p.m. A man ran out of a store with a chainsaw.

8:24 p.m. Lake County called to see if Flathead County had any room in its jail. It did not.

10:22 p.m. Someone was driving through a Bigfork neighborhood and slowly shining a light into various homes.

10:42 p.m. A TV reporter called to see if anyone wanted to chat about the avalanche reported on Big Mountain earlier in the day.