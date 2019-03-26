Part of Interstate 90 in Montana Remains Closed Tuesday

BILLINGS — A 60-mile (96-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 90 in eastern Montana remains closed because of flooding.

The highway was shut down between the town of Hardin and the Wyoming border and an additional 10 miles (16 kilometers) on the Wyoming side because of rapid snow melt and ice jams along the Little Bighorn River in Montana.

The snowmelt has prompted flood warnings and advisories for multiple counties in central, northeastern and southeastern Montana. A number of highways and roads have been affected by flooding.

A developing spring storm is predicted to bring more rain and snow to the area Wednesday through Friday.