Whitefish’s Lauren Schulz Commits to Montana State

State champion middle distance runner Lauren Schulz has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Montana State University this fall and join the track and field program.

Schulz, a senior at Whitefish High School, won the 400-meter Class A state championship as a junior and was also part of the Bulldogs’ title-winning 4×400 relay team. She took home a second-place finish in the 200 as a sophomore and has qualified for the state meet in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 during her career.

The youngest of longtime Whitefish track coach Derek Schulz’s three daughters, Lauren will join each of her sisters as college athletes. Her eldest sister, Marlow, ran at Washington State, and her middle sister, Allie, is currently at Carroll College.

Schulz also joins a fast-growing list of Northwest Montana runners competing or signed to compete for the Bobcats. State cross country champion Ben Perrin (Flathead) committed to MSU last month, and former Flathead Valley standouts Haile Norred (Bigfork), Ahna Kreitinger (Glacier), Gillian Maness (Flathead) and Logan Morley (Bigfork) are all currently running for the Bobcats.