Former Catholic Priest to Plead Guilty in Child Porn Case

Lothar Konrad Krauth worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Great Falls from 1989 to 2014

By Associated Press //

GREAT FALLS — A former Roman Catholic priest in northern Montana accused of possessing child pornography plans to plead guilty.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that a motion filed in federal court last month says 80-year-old Lothar Konrad Krauth will plead guilty to receipt of child pornography at a hearing on Monday.

He was accused in November of having about 400 images of child pornography, including children as young as 2 or 3 years old, on his computer.

According to the motion, Krauth will plead guilty without an agreement with prosecutors on his punishment. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Krauth worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Great Falls from 1989 to 2014.

