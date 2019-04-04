Forest Service Looking for Information on Fires at Whitefish Mountain Resort

A photo of the tree burned at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Tuesday. Courtesy Photo.

The U.S. Forest Service is asking the public for information about two fires set near Whitefish Mountain Resort on Tuesday.

According to the Forest Service, three different trees were set on fire on Big Mountain, one near Flower Point and two near the Elkweed area. The trees were reportedly set on fire between 2:20 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Setting a tree on fire on Forest Service land, regardless of what time of year it is, can result in a $300 fine.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (406) 758-5297.