Kalispell Lakers Camp, Golf Outing, Fundraising Dinner on Deck

The Kalispell Lakers are ringing in the start of the 2019 baseball season with a trio of events that includes a dinner with former Seattle Mariners infielder Bret Boone.

The Lakers are Kalispell’s American Legion baseball team, sponsoring clubs at the AA, A and B levels, and the AA team is scheduled to begin its season at Griffin Field on April 14, with conference play beginning later this month.

In the meantime, the Lakers’ annual youth baseball camp will take over Griffin Field on Friday, April 12 from 5 to 9 p.m., with youngsters ages 8 to 15 learning hitting, throwing and fielding skills from Lakers coaches. Camp registration is $40, which includes a T-shirt and pizza dinner, and two campers from the same family can register for $75.

One week later, on Friday, April 19, Boone will be the guest speaker at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo building for the Batter Up Bash, a BBQ dinner and silent auction to help the Lakers raise money for a new bus. Tickets to the Batter Up Bash are $60 per person, $300 for a table of six, or $500 for a table of 10. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Boone played a total 14 seasons for five big-league teams, hitting .266 and clubbing 252 home runs during his career.

The month ends with the 26th annual Lakers Golf Scramble at Village Greens Golf Course on Saturday, April 27. The shotgun start begins at 10 a.m., and registration is $75 per person or $300 for a four-player team.

For more information and to register for all three events, visit www.kalispelllakers.org.