When: April 11-13 and 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. at April 14 at 4 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

The Whitefish Theatre Company presents this timeless classic by Lewis Carroll. “Alice In Wonderland” follows one of literature’s most treasured heroines as she travels down the rabbit hole in her madcap adventure. Tickets for other performances are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students with reserved seating.