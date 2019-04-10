Chicken Murder

6:28 a.m. Someone was driving like a jerk through Evergreen.

8:51 a.m. Someone accidentally called 911 from their new Apple Watch.

9:13 a.m. A Columbia Falls man said someone was trying to blackmail him unless he forked over $2,000.

9:30 a.m. A dog was chasing deer down at the dump.

9:45 a.m. A rooster needed to be put down.

11:17 a.m. A man accidentally called 911 while pruning some bushes.

11:30 a.m. An Olney man reported that his girlfriend was “terribly mad” when she left that morning and had vowed to “come back with some people.” He was a little concerned about what that meant.

12:53 p.m. A Kalispell business owner called 911 because a wanted person was apparently hiding out in his office.

1:21 p.m. A Somers resident called to complain that her neighbor was blasting music.

1:31 p.m. A Kalispell dog was accused of killing some chickens.

2:31 p.m. Someone reported seeing a low flying plane. The plane was not making any noise and the reporting party was worried that it was about to crash.

4:31 p.m. A Libby man called because his wife was refusing to give him his share of their tax refund.

4:42 p.m. The Olney man who called earlier about his “terribly mad” girlfriend reported that she had returned to his home and was standing outside screaming and breaking things.

5:39 p.m. An armed shoplifter was reported in Kalispell.

6:12 p.m. A Lakeside resident reported that someone stole their portable basketball hoop.

8:03 p.m. A grassfire was reported in Kalispell.

8:04 p.m. A Kila resident was ticked off that someone was shooting a gun near his house.

9:14 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her boyfriend was drunk and so was she.

9:21 p.m. A man in Libby was yelling and cursing.

10:24 p.m. A window was broken in Evergreen.

11:55 p.m. Some Kalispell kids called 911 to ask where their mom was.