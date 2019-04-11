Glacier Park Names New Deputy Superintendent

The former chief ranger of Yellowstone National Park has been named the new deputy superintendent of Glacier National Park.

Pete Webster has been Yellowstone’s chief ranger since 2015, but he’s no stranger to Glacier, having served as a seasonal ranger in the 1990s and 2000s. The deputy superintendent position has been open since Eric Smith left last fall to become superintendent of Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument.

As deputy superintendent, Webster will be responsible for leading the park’s division chiefs, identifying park priorities and long-range planning. Superintendent Jeff Mow said Webster’s past experience would help him in his new role.

“Pete has proven himself to be an exceptional leader in the National Park Service,” Mow said. “We are very fortunate he’s accepted this new post to offer expertise on some of our most challenging operations.”

Webster is a native of Detroit and holds a bachelor of science degree from Michigan State University. Webster first came to Northwest Montana in the 1980s, when he spent two summers working at a hotel in St. Mary. In 1988, he had an internship with the park and from 1991 until 1993 he was a seasonal ranger. From 2004 to 2008, he was a sub-district ranger based in St. Mary.