8:38 a.m. A man driving down Farm-to-Market butt dialed 911.

9:27 a.m. A dog was found in Whitefish.

1042 a.m. A Marion man was complaining about his neighbor’s dogs and how they were “bouncing off the walls.” Apparently, the neighbor recently went to jail and while the neighbor’s girlfriend stops by daily to feed the animals no one is taking them outside to work off their pent up energy.

11:30 a.m. A man was sleeping in a truck.

1:48 p.m. A Lakeside resident called 911 because they found some new items at the home they were watching that were not there on her previous visit.

2:22 p.m. A Kalispell man was illegally enjoying a Bud Light on his Sunday drive.

3:21 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that his girlfriend threw a dresser at him.

3:33 p.m. A huge boulder was in the middle of a road near Hungry Horse. The caller was pretty sure he could not move it himself and asked for some help.

4:17 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that he got into a fight with his girlfriend earlier and left their shared home. Now his girlfriend has posted on Facebook that she is organizing a yard sale and he’s concerned that she’s selling all of his stuff.

4:30 p.m. A Kalispell teen said his guardian was abusing him because he had to do chores.

8:47 p.m. A Marion resident reported that someone had left a window open at his house.

9:16 p.m. A pit bull attacked a Kalispell cat.

9:47 p.m. A Whitefish baby was playing with an Apple Watch and called 911.

11:42 p.m. A Bigfork man reported some “shady activity.”