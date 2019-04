When: Saturday, April 13, at 12 p.m.

Where: Montana Tap House in Whitefish

More info: www.smokingacesevents.com

The Apres Season Games blends together the best parts of riding with the best parts of being done riding for the season. Events include the ski boot relay race, wreck’em rental race and human foosball tournament. Prizes awarded for each event. A portion of the proceeds from this one-of-a-kind event benefit the Flathead Rapids. Cost is $50 for a team of six.