A 21-year-old Flathead County man is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 15-year-old girl.

David Scott Whitford denied the allegations during an arraignment in Flathead County District Court on April 11. He is expected to stand trial later this year.

According to charging documents, the alleged incident occurred in Kalispell in March. The victim went to police the following day about what happened. If convicted, Whitford could spend life in prison.