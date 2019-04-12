Flathead Man Sentenced in Federal Weapons Case

A Flathead County man has been sentenced to four years in prison plus three years of supervised release four months after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges.

Bruce Boone Wann, 62, of Kila, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Friday.

According to federal officials, law enforcement learned that Wann had kept buried or hidden weapons and ammunition, including a grenade and dynamite, in the Marion area. Wann claimed that he had stolen the weapons from a government bunker many years earlier. Last year, he was charged with nine different federal weapons charge. He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges but in December he pleaded guilty to four counts.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Secret Service and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office all investigated the case.