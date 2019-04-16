Baseball Returns to Thompson Memorial Park

Bruce Thompson, the grandson of John Gustav Thompson, speaks at the re-dedication of Thompson Memorial Park in 2015. Beacon file photo

The fifth-annual Gus Thompson Memorial Spring Warm-up games will ring in the unofficial start of baseball season in the Flathead Valley on Saturday, April 20.

The day includes a pair of youth baseball games beginning at 1 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Park, located at the corner of Eighth Avenue East and Ninth Street East in Kalispell. Fans in attendance are advised to bring their own seating.

The park and event are named after John Gustav “Gus” Thompson, a Kalispell businessman who pitched in the first World Series in 1903.