Stone Hill Kitchen + Bar Opens in Bigfork

A new restaurant opened its doors in Bigfork last week at the former Moroldo’s location off Highway 35. Stone Hill Kitchen + Bar’s Chef Sean Crowley focuses on creative fine dining using regional ingredients as much as possible.

Stone Hill’s menu includes small, large and shared plates, from a Montana-made charcuterie and cheese board to braised lamb shank. It also offers an affordable wine and cocktail list that features spirits from Montana distilleries and breweries.

The restaurant is a family business owned by Bonnie and Andrew Matosich, who is Chef Crowley’s uncle. Laura Moroldo, who ran the previous restaurant on the property, has also joined the Stone Hill team.

The restaurant will serve dinner four to seven nights a week, depending on the season. It will also be open for a late afternoon happy hour beginning in May. Stone Hill is located at 7951 MT Highway 35. For more information, visit www.stonehill.kitchen or call (406) 837-2720.