Drive-by Egging in Kalispell

12:48 p.m. A Kalispell man reported having a stomachache after smoking some bad weed.

2:57 p.m. A car was stolen in Kalispell.

3:40 p.m. A Kalispell woman gave away her social security number. She quickly realized that was a terrible idea and called the cops.

4:28 p.m. A disabled car was in the middle of the road.

5:16 p.m. A Kalispell resident was concerned because her home alarm system was randomly beeping.

6:36 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that the homeless guy in his back alley hasn’t moved in a few days. Upon further investigation, the guy was alive and well.

8:18 p.m. A youth was acting strange.

8:25 p.m. A man was “up to no good” in Kalispell.

11:01 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because there was “egg residue” on their car, possibly from a drive-by egging.

11:30 p.m. A grocery store worker reported that a suspicious number of cars were gathering in the parking lot. The cars dispersed once the cops showed up.