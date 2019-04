When: Thursday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

The Whitefish Theatre Company present The Sweet Remains, an indie folk-rock ensemble taking the nation by storm with their original songs and smooth harmonies. Rich Price, Greg Naughton and Brian Chartrand formed the band in 2008 and it has since garnered more than 30 million plays on Spotify. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students.