Bigfork Boys First, Girls Second at Seeley-Swan Invitational

Bigfork’s boys and girls took home a handful of event wins against some of the top teams in Class B at the Seeley-Swan High School Invitational on April 20.

The Vikings boys won the team competition with 104 points, well ahead of second-place Seeley-Swan (74), but the order was flipped on the girls side where the Blackhawks (112) topped the Valkyries (94 1/2).

Bigfork’s Anya Young won the 1,600-meters and narrowly missed a second title in the 800, where she finished less than half a second behind the winner. Ashton McAnallly (shot put) was the other event winner for the Vals.

The Bigfork boys were led by Luke Taylor, whose 11-foot effort was more than enough to win the pole vault, and Wyatt Duke, who cleared six feet to win the high jump.