Glacier Plows Approach Haystack Creek on Sun Road’s West Side

Plow crews are quickly advancing up the Sun Road this spring. Photo Courtesy of Glacier National Park.

Crews continue making progress plowing Glacier National Park’s famed Going-to-the-Sun Road, with west-side plow crews approaching Haystack Creek just west of the Weeping Wall, or 4.6 miles west of Logan Pass and the Continental Divide.

Plows advancing up the east side of the road were already to Siyeh Bend as of April 22.

The 50-mile (80-kilometer) alpine highway is currently closed to vehicles between the Lake McDonald Lodge and Rising Sun.

Plowing on the west side of the park began on April 1.

Although plow crews are making quick progress on the Sun Road, it will still be at least two months before people can drive to Logan Pass. Due to pavement work this year, the earliest Logan Pass will be accessible by car will be June 22.

Hikers and bikers have been enjoying access to the plowed portions of the Sun Road.

On the Sun Road, hikers and bikers can currently go as far as Avalanche Creek on the west side while crews are working and to Dead Horse Point on the east side while crews are plowing.

When crews are not at work, hiking and biking access is extended into the evenings and on weekends. However, anyone hiking or biking the Sun Road should use caution, as much of the road runs through avalanche terrain and avalanches that cross the highway in the spring are not uncommon.

Hiking and biking may be restricted to weekends only when the pavement preservation project begins. Signs will indicate these restrictions and information will be available on the park’s Road Status Page.

The Camas Road is open, but the Two Medicine and Many Glacier roads are closed to vehicles, though there are no hiker-biker restrictions.

Visit Glacier National Park’s website for the latest information on road conditions.