Where You Going Cow?

7:33 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that someone broke into his car overnight.

7:57 a.m. Two U.S. Marshalls called up dispatch to let them know they got their man and they were now heading for Missoula.

8:12 a.m. Two Kalispell residents were having a dispute over land.

8:13 a.m. A dog was wandering the streets of Whitefish.

8:47 a.m. Someone had run over a gun. The weapon was pretty much destroyed.

9:26 a.m. An “increasingly aggressive” Rottweiler was causing problems in Kalispell.

10:01 a.m. A Kalispell man was having problems with squatters at his lake home.

11:08 a.m. A Columbia Falls man reported hearing gunfire near his home last night.

11:17 a.m. A man driving through Marion was drinking a beer, hanging out the window and screaming at other drivers. Someone thought that was a public safety concern.

11:21 a.m. A Hungry Horse resident said someone was flipping her off every day. It was starting to hurt.

11:40 a.m. Someone was worried about hobos down by the tracks.

12:11 p.m. A generator was stolen in Whitefish.

12:32 p.m. A man borrowed his friend’s car and did not return it.

12:39 p.m. Someone left a passive-aggressive note on a Kalispell resident’s front door about his dog.

1:37 p.m. A Hungry Horse man purchased a new gun and wanted to make sure it was not stolen.

1:38 p.m. A man got scammed on Ebay.

2:14 p.m. A single cow was running down Farm-to-Market Road. Seems the cow would want to run away from the market.

3:08 p.m. A 1994 Nissan Sentra was stolen.

3:24 p.m. A Kila man called to report that the gun he normally keeps in his laundry room is gone.

3:43 p.m. A man with two dogs was seen on the side of the North Fork Road.

4:47 p.m. A 13-year-old dispute between two Kalispell neighbors escalated significantly when one of the men pulled a gun on the other.

4:55 p.m. A Whitefish man found a dog with a shock collar. Apparently, the collar wasn’t doing its job.

5:01 p.m. Someone was driving through a Columbia Falls neighborhood video taping people’s garages.

5:18 p.m. A Whitefish woman called to report that someone flipped off her son.

6:25 p.m. A passerby was concerned about some kids who were climbing in a tree right next to some power lines.

6:44 p.m. Someone was tailgating on U.S. Highway 93.

8:23 p.m. A Kalispell man called the animal shelter looking for a boxer with a gray color. The folks at the animal shelter said the closest thing they had was a brown pit bull with no color and the caller said that was good enough and they would take it.

8:54 p.m. A car was swerving all over the road.

9:13 p.m. A local resident reported hitting a deer with their car. They added that the animal will be “flopping there for awhile.”

9:16 p.m. A man was walking down the highway in all black. A witness thought that was weird and surmised that they were on drugs.

9:53 p.m. Someone ran over a mailbox.

10:53 p.m. Someone smashed up an antique vehicle in Bigfork.

2:42 p.m. A man was beaten with a lawn chair in Bigfork.