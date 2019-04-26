Intensive Film School Program Returns to the Flathead for a Second Year

Last year, when Lacey Cratsenberg was traveling from her home in western Washington to Kalispell for the first ever Montana Institute for the Arts, she did not know what to expect from the two-week program.

Little did she know that she would be writing and starring in her own movie in a matter of days. Just two weeks later, her short film, “Precious Metal,” would premiere before an audience at Flathead Valley Community College. It was a whirlwind experience, but that’s exactly what the school’s founders — actress Kate Bosworth, writer and director Michael Polish and Flathead resident Travis Bruyer — were thinking when they came up with the idea of the Montana Institute for the Arts. The school is now accepting applications for its second session, scheduled to take place in July.

Bosworth is perhaps best known for her role in the 2002 film Blue Crush and her husband, Polish, has directed films such as “Twin Falls Idaho,” “Northfork” and “Jackpot.” Bruyer is a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputy but is no stranger to the film business, having acted in or advised a number of films. The trio decided to start the school in a place where opportunities to learn about filmmaking are few and far between. Polish also has family ties to Montana.

“I wanted to give back to a community that had given so much to me,” he said.

The institute is based on the Flathead Valley Community College campus and accepts about 20 students. Polish said the students start working on a screenplay on the first day and later present their ideas in front of the rest of the class. The students vote on their favorites and the top four screenplays get made. The students are split into teams and take on roles as actors, directors, camera operators and producers.

“Once all the students are put into groups, that’s when the real magic happens,” Polish said. “It’s highly collaborative and that way the students learn a lot more about filmmaking because it’s all about collaboration.”

Cratsenberg’s screenplay is about a woman who only uses the same spoon and refuses to touch plastic. Cratsenberg’s team was led by Bosworth, who offered advice, reviewed edits and encouraged the students to make the best film possible.“In two weeks, you go from script to screen,” she said. “When you’re thrust into making a movie like that you have a chance to figure out if you really love it.”

Bruyer said the Montana Institute for the Arts’ model is a great way for students to learn the craft and he’s optimistic that the program will only grow in the future. Moviegoers are already noticing the school. Earlier this year, “Precious Metal” won the audience choice award in the student category at the Bigfork Independent Film Festival. She and the rest of her team have already submitted it to some other festivals as well.

Cratsenberg said the Montana Institute for the Arts was a life-changing experience and one that convinced her she wanted to pursue acting and moving making. She hopes to eventually move to Los Angeles.

“(Kate and Michael) have so much experience and are so willing to share it with you,” Cratsenberg said, adding that anyone interested in film should apply.

People who are interested in applying for the Montana Institute’s for the Arts’ 2019 session are encouraged to visit gomia.org.