PODCAST: Fighting the Aquatic Invaders

We’re talking about aquatic invasive species on this episode, at the suggestion of Editor’s Club member David Buckingham. David wrote in a couple weeks back after we published a story about Glacier National Park’s plan to preserve native trout in the waters of the Upper Camas Drainage. The dramatic proposal calls for the fish toxicant rotenone to be released in order to wipe out the non-native population, followed by the re-population of native species.

It caught David’s eye because non-native fish like lake trout are an invasive species, a term that has recently been reserved for the quagga and zebra mussels that threaten Montana’s waterways, and he asked us to talk about the long history of aquatic invasive species, not just mussels. That history dates back more than 100 years, and I brought in Senior Writer Tristan Scott and USGS research ecologist Clint Muhlfeld to talk about how we got here, about what has been done to mitigate invasive fish species and what, if any, lessons can be applied to the threat of invasive mussels.

You can play the podcast below, or download the podcast by clicking the download button (arrow pointing down) in the upper right corner.

