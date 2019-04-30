Mussel Walk Series

Children race craft-made phytoplankton in an aquarium during an open house at the Flathead Lake Biological Station in Yellow Bay on Aug. 3, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Beginning on May 1, the 2019 Flathead Lake Mussel Walk program will kick off a series of mussel walk events that will take place at various locations around Flathead Lake.

The walks will feature discussions on aquatic invasive species detection and prevention, hosted by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Flathead Lakers, the Flathead Lake Biological Station, and Montana State Parks.

Here is a complete schedule of the 2019 Flathead Lake Mussel Walks:

• May 1: Flathead Lake State Park: West Shore Unit, Lakeside

• May 2: Flathead Lake Biological Station, Yellow Bay

• May 3: Salish Point, Polson

• May 17: Flathead Lake State Park: Wayfarers Unit, Bigfork

• May 24: Whitefish City Beach

Each community mussel walk will begin at 9 a.m. with educational activities and a mussel-detecting dog demonstration, followed by the mussel walk and beach cleanup. The walks are open to the public, and local middle school students will be in attendance. Each walk should conclude no later than 11 a.m.

For more information, visit http://csktnomussels.org or www.flatheadlakers.org or contact Erik Hanson, Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, at (406) 883-2888 or Erik.Hanson@cskt.org.