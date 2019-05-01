Real Estate Market Trends

This jewel of the Flathead Valley keeps sold prices tight to original list prices, in the majority of list price ranges (see chart). The orange and green lines (per range) depict median list and sold prices per range on the left side of the chart. Black vertical lines show the range of high and low sold prices, again using the dollar ranges on left side of chart.

Finally, blue and purple lines show median list and sold prices per square foot, using dollar value scale on right side of chart. Most hover slightly above $200/ft.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.