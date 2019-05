When: May 5 at 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hugh Rogers WAG Park, Whitefish

More info: www.wagrace.com

The 10th annual Whitefish Animal Hospital WAG Race is an opportunity to support the dog park by running one of three distances: 1.5 miles, 4 miles or 15K. Participants can run with their dogs in the two shorter races, but not the 15K. Start times are staggered. Stay after the race for food, beer, raffle prizes, music and more. Entry prices range from $20 to $35.