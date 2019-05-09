Kalispell Man Sentenced in Kidnapping Case

A 27-year-old Kalispell man has been sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections with seven years suspended, five months after he drunkenly kidnapped a woman.

Jacob Christian Palmer was sentenced on May 9, two weeks after pleading guilty to an amended charge of felony criminal endangerment. Palmer also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors: partner family member assault and driving under the influence. Palmer was sentenced to 18 months in the county jail for those offenses, with credit for time already served.

According to court documents, Palmer showed up drunk at a Kalispell home on Christmas Eve. Palmer forcibly took a woman who he had been in a relationship with out of the home and drove away. According to witnesses, Palmer assaulted the woman in the vehicle while driving through Kalispell. A Kalispell Police Department officer pulled Palmer over and immediately smelled alcohol in the vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for injuries to her face, arms, neck and hands.