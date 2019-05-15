What Do I Do With All These Dogs?

1:45 a.m. Someone was driving around Libby with no insurance.

3:35 a.m. A Libby resident hit a deer.

6:58 a.m. A Libby man said his dog escaped his fenced-in yard about eight hours earlier and it has yet to return home.

7:48 a.m. A Lincoln County resident got a piece of mail from a brother he hadn’t spoken to in years. The caller thought that was pretty suspicious and thought law enforcement should know about it.

8:10 a.m. A dog was running around the animal shelter parking lot. It was promptly taken into custody.

8:14 a.m. A Libby woman wanted to talk about an email she just received.

8:40 a.m. A local woman wanted to talk about a habitual speeder that passes her house every morning.

9:53 a.m. A black Labrador was attacking some neighborhood dogs.

10:54 a.m. A dog tied up in a front yard along U.S. Highway 2 was trying to bite people walking past him.

11:59 a.m. A Libby resident said she was sleeping in the back seat of her car at the Amtrak depot when a man trying to open her door woke her up. Evidently, the man had been trying to get into a number of vehicles.

12:23 p.m. A local man said his neighbor’s dog chases him down every time he rides his bike.

1:35 p.m. A Libby man said a family member went to Idaho and they haven’t heard from them since.

4:11 p.m. The cops promised to respond in a jiffy when some suspicious activity was reported down at the Quick Lube.

5:26 p.m. A woman in Troy called the animal shelter in Libby to see if she could drop off the three dogs she had picked up that morning.

5:51 p.m. A woman was racing around the trailer park with a bunch of kids on the back of her ATV.