12:44 a.m. A golf cart was crashed in a ditch in Bigfork.

6:24 a.m. Two transients screaming at each other in the woods woke up a Kalispell resident.

8:50 a.m. A Kalispell man said his girlfriend ran off with his kid.

9:20 a.m. A truck going through Kalispell lost its axel.

9:27 a.m. A Whitefish resident reported seeing someone with a bag full of drugs and a needle.

10:02 a.m. Law enforcement was on the lookout for two dogs that viciously murdered an innocent cat. Authorities vowed to bring the two canine killers to justice.

10:33 a.m. A decorative gate was damaged in Bigfork.

10:40 a.m. A Bigfork man was sick and tired of people parking their car on his lawn.

11:19 a.m. A Kalispell man’s camper had gone missing.

12:03 p.m. A Bigfork resident found a dirty and lost poodle.

12:10 p.m. Two Whitefish residents were screaming at each other over an apparent disagreement regarding how they would mow their lawn.

12:32 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that someone almost hit her with a car.

1:25 p.m. Someone was apparently “spinning brodies” with a flatbed truck.

1:39 p.m. Another driver was “flipping brodies” through Kalispell.

2:24 p.m. A dog was seen walking down the street.

2:40 p.m. Someone was recklessly driving around an area waterpark.

3:16 p.m. The camper that was reported stolen earlier in the day was found.

3:20 p.m. A local couple was engaged in a screaming match in a box store parking lot north of Kalispell.

3:46 p.m. A truck and some tools were stolen near Kalispell.

4:06 p.m. A man stole $65 worth of ammo from a local store.

5:29 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that he had a “situation” on his hands. Upon further investigation, someone had tried to run the reporting party over with their car.

6:22 p.m. Drama arose between a Lakeside man’s new girlfriend and old girlfriend.

6:53 p.m. A Whitefish man reported a dog in his neighborhood that no one could catch.

9:42 p.m. A tree was on fire in Columbia Falls.

11:59 p.m. A Whitefish resident called 911 because they heard squealing tires and then a crash outside. The resident advised law enforcement to get out there and see what had happened, but added that they were too sleepy to look for themselves.