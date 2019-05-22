12:44 a.m. A golf cart was crashed in a ditch in Bigfork.
6:24 a.m. Two transients screaming at each other in the woods woke up a Kalispell resident.
8:50 a.m. A Kalispell man said his girlfriend ran off with his kid.
9:20 a.m. A truck going through Kalispell lost its axel.
9:27 a.m. A Whitefish resident reported seeing someone with a bag full of drugs and a needle.
10:02 a.m. Law enforcement was on the lookout for two dogs that viciously murdered an innocent cat. Authorities vowed to bring the two canine killers to justice.
10:33 a.m. A decorative gate was damaged in Bigfork.
10:40 a.m. A Bigfork man was sick and tired of people parking their car on his lawn.
11:19 a.m. A Kalispell man’s camper had gone missing.
12:03 p.m. A Bigfork resident found a dirty and lost poodle.
12:10 p.m. Two Whitefish residents were screaming at each other over an apparent disagreement regarding how they would mow their lawn.
12:32 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that someone almost hit her with a car.
1:25 p.m. Someone was apparently “spinning brodies” with a flatbed truck.
1:39 p.m. Another driver was “flipping brodies” through Kalispell.
2:24 p.m. A dog was seen walking down the street.
2:40 p.m. Someone was recklessly driving around an area waterpark.
3:16 p.m. The camper that was reported stolen earlier in the day was found.
3:20 p.m. A local couple was engaged in a screaming match in a box store parking lot north of Kalispell.
3:46 p.m. A truck and some tools were stolen near Kalispell.
4:06 p.m. A man stole $65 worth of ammo from a local store.
5:29 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that he had a “situation” on his hands. Upon further investigation, someone had tried to run the reporting party over with their car.
6:22 p.m. Drama arose between a Lakeside man’s new girlfriend and old girlfriend.
6:53 p.m. A Whitefish man reported a dog in his neighborhood that no one could catch.
9:42 p.m. A tree was on fire in Columbia Falls.
11:59 p.m. A Whitefish resident called 911 because they heard squealing tires and then a crash outside. The resident advised law enforcement to get out there and see what had happened, but added that they were too sleepy to look for themselves.