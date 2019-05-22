“Brodies”

By //

12:44 a.m. A golf cart was crashed in a ditch in Bigfork.

6:24 a.m. Two transients screaming at each other in the woods woke up a Kalispell resident.

8:50 a.m. A Kalispell man said his girlfriend ran off with his kid.

9:20 a.m. A truck going through Kalispell lost its axel.

9:27 a.m. A Whitefish resident reported seeing someone with a bag full of drugs and a needle.

10:02 a.m. Law enforcement was on the lookout for two dogs that viciously murdered an innocent cat. Authorities vowed to bring the two canine killers to justice.

10:33 a.m. A decorative gate was damaged in Bigfork.

10:40 a.m. A Bigfork man was sick and tired of people parking their car on his lawn.

11:19 a.m. A Kalispell man’s camper had gone missing.

12:03 p.m. A Bigfork resident found a dirty and lost poodle.

12:10 p.m. Two Whitefish residents were screaming at each other over an apparent disagreement regarding how they would mow their lawn.

12:32 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that someone almost hit her with a car.

1:25 p.m. Someone was apparently “spinning brodies” with a flatbed truck.

1:39 p.m. Another driver was “flipping brodies” through Kalispell.

2:24 p.m. A dog was seen walking down the street.

2:40 p.m. Someone was recklessly driving around an area waterpark.

3:16 p.m. The camper that was reported stolen earlier in the day was found.

3:20 p.m. A local couple was engaged in a screaming match in a box store parking lot north of Kalispell.

3:46 p.m. A truck and some tools were stolen near Kalispell.

4:06 p.m. A man stole $65 worth of ammo from a local store.

5:29 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that he had a “situation” on his hands. Upon further investigation, someone had tried to run the reporting party over with their car.

6:22 p.m. Drama arose between a Lakeside man’s new girlfriend and old girlfriend.

6:53 p.m. A Whitefish man reported a dog in his neighborhood that no one could catch.

9:42 p.m. A tree was on fire in Columbia Falls.

11:59 p.m. A Whitefish resident called 911 because they heard squealing tires and then a crash outside. The resident advised law enforcement to get out there and see what had happened, but added that they were too sleepy to look for themselves.

More From The Beacon