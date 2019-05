When: Every Tuesday at 5 p.m. through September

Where: Central Avenue and Depot Park in Whitefish

More info: whitefishfarmersmarket.org

Enjoy the bounty of summer at the first Whitefish Downtown Farmers Market of the season. Local farmers and craftsmen showcase their products at the north end of Central Avenue. Enjoy live music, prepared food and the season’s freshest produce. Also, check out the many arts and crafts vendors in the park.