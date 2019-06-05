The eighth annual Herron Half Marathon is Sunday, June 9, and features three lung-busting courses of half-marathon, 10K and 5K distances, as well as a kids’ race.

Proceeds from the event will help support the efforts of the Foy’s to Blacktail Trails organization in developing and improving the trail system between Blacktail Mountain and Herron Park.

Organizers have charted new challenging courses for the half-marathon and 10K races, while the popular 5K race route will remain the same.

The race offers an opportunity for runners to explore the new Foy’s to Blacktail Trail completed in 2017.

The half marathon begins at 9 a.m. with the 10K starting at 9:15 a.m., the 5K at 9:30 a.m., and the kids’ race at 11:30 a.m. with an awards ceremony to follow at around noon. RunFlathead, an organization that offers running clinics and races, puts on the Herron Half Marathon.

For more information, visit ftbtraces.com.