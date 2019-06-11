Motorist Stranded on Snowy Wyoming Mountain Pass Rescued

CODY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a trooper and plow operator rescued a motorist stranded on a snow covered mountain pass near the Montana state line last weekend.

The rescue occurred early Sunday morning after heavy snowfall clogged the Beartooth Pass on U.S. 212 with drifts up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) deep.

The patrol was notified of the stranded motorist at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Initial attempts to reach the motorist failed because of the deep snow.

A National Park Service plow and a state trooper finally reached the stranded driver around 5:14 a.m. Sunday. They were able to dig the stranded vehicle out of a drift and escort the motorist off the pass.