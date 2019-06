When: Friday, June 14, at 5 p.m.

Where: The Lodge at Whitefish Lake

More info: lodgeatwhitefishlake.com

The Lodge at Whitefish Lake’s annual summer kick-off party. Enjoy live music from Southern California’s “certified yacht rock specialists” Harbor Party, boat drinks and more. The Tiki Bar will be open. This event is free and open to the public, but reserved VIP seating is available. Yacht Rock benefits Alpine Theatre Project.