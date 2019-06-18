2:01 p.m. Someone pocket-dialed 911.

2:32 p.m. A Kalispell woman had a number of complaints regarding the vicious dog next door.

3:33 p.m. First responders aided an elderly man vomiting on the side of the road. It turns out the man had a “bad breakfast burrito.” He was expected to survive.

4:18 p.m. Kids were smoking weed down at the skate park.

5:12 p.m. A Kalispell man wanted an officer to talk to his son about being bad.

7:11 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his soon-to-be-ex-wife texted him that if he did not come and pick up his stuff immediately it would be gone. The man called police because he didn’t want to lose his stuff.

7:23 p.m. Someone left their machete down at the park.

8:12 p.m. A Kalispell man said his 10-year-old son was acting out.

8:26 p.m. A shoplifter was apprehended at Walmart.

9:07 p.m. A man was doing wheelies on his motorcycle.

9:49 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to state that he had some recordings he needed an officer to listen to. He said he hoped everything would be OK until the officer arrived. Confused, the dispatcher asked what he meant by that. The man said he just hoped his phone didn’t break between now and the arrival of the cop.

10:10 p.m. Someone locked their keys in their car.

11:34 p.m. A woman called to report that she was locked out of her hotel room. Upon further investigation, she had actually been kicked out of her room by the hotel manager.