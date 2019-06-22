Going-to-the-Sun Road to Open Sunday

Peaks are reflected in the hood of a Red Bus during the opening evening of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park. Beacon File Photo

The wait is over.

Glacier National Park officials announced late Saturday that all 50 miles of the Going-to-the-Sun Road would open to vehicle traffic on Sunday morning.

Locals and visitors alike had been waiting for the news of when the iconic mountain highway would open. Earlier this year, the park announced that June 22 would be the earliest day the entire road would open due to ongoing roadwork. But late Friday night park officials announced that visitors would have to wait at least one more day to access Logan Pass due to snow and freezing rain in the park.

In a press release issued late Saturday, park officials said some pavement preservation work would continue on the road through the summer. That work will result in road closures on the west side of Logan Pass in late September.

Services at Logan Pass include restroom facilities and potable water. The Logan Pass Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 2, and with reduced hours until Oct. 1

Biker access on the Sun Road is now limited. Bicycles are prohibited between the Apgar turnoff near the Apgar Picnic Area and Sprague Creek Campground from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bicycles are prohibited eastbound (uphill) between Logan Creek and Logan Pass from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The park’s fare-free summer shuttle system will begin operating on July 1, and will run from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Visit www.nps.gov/glac for the latest information.