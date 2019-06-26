2:09 p.m. A Kalispell man called to complain that he was kicked out of his rental and the landlord won’t return his deposit.

2:44 p.m. There was a belligerent man hanging out at a local business.

3:14 p.m. A guy with a gun was hanging out in the local parking lot for three hours. He was creeping people out, so he was asked to leave.

3:49 p.m. A Kalispell man was apparently too “fried” to ride the bus.

5:07 p.m. A Kalispell shopkeep reported that an “unpleasant” man kept coming to his store.

5:56 p.m. Someone accidentally called 911 from their Apple Watch.

11:30 p.m. A Kalispell couple was screaming at each other.

11:52 p.m. Someone heard gunshots at an area park. Upon further investigation, it was just some kids with fireworks.