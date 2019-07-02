Weyerhaeuser Awards $10,000 to DREAM Adaptive

Weyerhaeuser has awarded a $10,000 grant through its giving fund to support the summer watersports program held by DREAM Adaptive Recreation Inc., a nonprofit that makes outdoor activities more accessible for individuals with disabilities.

The grant will be used to help defray the summer program’s costs, according to a press release from the organization.

“Weyerhaeuser has been a critical community partner for many years,” DREAM Executive Director Julie Tickle said. “Their support allows us to serve local individuals with disabilities and provide unique and powerful outdoor experiences. It is our hope that skills learned through our programs will transfer into other areas of their lives. We are honored to receive this generous grant and excited Weyerhaeuser continues to support our desire to ensure all community members have access to the benefits of outdoor recreation.”

DREAM’s summer program will take place July 9-12 on Echo Lake. The first three days are open to individuals ages 5 to adults and their families, including participants with physical, cognitive, developmental, intellectual and sensory impairments. July 12 is reserved for military veterans with disabilities and their family members.

Activities will include water skiing, wakeboarding, kneeboarding, tubing, paddleboarding, kayaking, boating and swimming. No previous experience is required as staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide support and instruction.

“The mission of the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund is to improve the quality of life in communities where Weyerhaeuser has a presence,” Weyerhaeuser Montana Resource Manager Tom Ray said. “Since 1948, the company’s philanthropy directed more than $183 million to the communities where Weyerhaeuser employees work, live and play.”

To learn more about DREAM Adaptive Recreation and ways to become involved, call (406) 862-1817 or visit www.dreamadaptive.org.