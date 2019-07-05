Back in Time with Baseload

“Where are we going this time? Is this the fifties? Or nineteen ninety-nine?” Remember “Back to the Future?” This song pops in my head when I hear the word “baseload.”

Reliable and cost-effective, carbon-free energy paired with storage can be our future. We don’t need the air polluting, soil poisoning, health-harming energy of the fifties.

Did you know an energy storage company right here in the Flathead had to go to China to get customers? Their innovative utility-scale solution is safe and reliable.

It is a shame Flathead Electric raised our prices at peak hours. Energy storage levels the peak in seconds. Smart systems charge when supply is plentiful; prevents throwing it away, aka “curtailment.”

I read Australia welcomes electric cars. Why? EVs can even out demand and reduce energy prices – it’s free energy storage for utilities.

Which technologies? Let markets decide and keep government away. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, https://energyinnovationact.org/, does this. A rising fee on carbon is returned to households. With that money we choose what is most economical. A monthly check is fair to middle and lower classes who have smaller carbon footprints. Make savvy low-carbon choices and even make a profit!

Companies can stay competitive with less carbon use under the Energy Innovation Act. The border adjustment protects U.S. manufacturers. Best of all, transitioning to this future cares for our planet.

We Montanans want to preserve our environment for future generations. Help our Public Service Commission have the political will to approve healthier, reliable, resilient and cheaper energy. Let our members of Congress know we have their backs when they support fair transition to a carbon-free energy future.

“Gotta get back in time…” Is that song stuck in your head too?

Robin Paone

Whitefish