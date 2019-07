A 33-year-old male is in critical condition following a shooting on the south side of Kalispell on July 5.

According to the Kalispell Police Department, law enforcement responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at approximately 5:41 p.m. on July 5. The man was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Neither the victim nor the alleged shooter has been identified by law enforcement.

The incident remains under investigation.