Two women were killed in a head-on collision on Montana Highway 35 near Kalispell late on July 4.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims in the collision as 59-year-old Alice Barten and 31-year-old Katie Barten.

According to Sheriff Brian Heino, the collision occurred at the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Fairmont Road east of Kalispell shortly before midnight. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.